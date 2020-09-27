Little Mix fans react after the debut of the band’s brand new talent show

Little Mix: The Search aired on BBC One last night

Little Mix fans react after the debut of the band’s brand new...

Little Mix fans have praised the band after the debut of their brand new talent show.

Little Mix: The Search aired on BBC One last night, and saw bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall look for and form the next big band.

On Saturday’s show, the singers judged auditions for the next big boy band – and will also search for a girl dance group, a girl vocal group, a mixed group, a vocal and instrument group and a rap R&B group in the rest of the series.

Fans of Little Mix took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show, with one user labelling The Search “the best show ever”.

Little Mix – The Search is the perfect pick me up that everyone needs right now. Genuinely so entertaining, warm and funny! They are such good role models – very real, supportive and humble. @LittleMix #LittleMixTheSearch — Emma Thompson (@emmathompy) September 27, 2020

Little Mix: The Search is what I’ve been waiting for the girls to have. They absolutely deserves it🥺💗 — gela (@hoppityhaught) September 27, 2020

i just watched the search & it’s the best show ever. so much fun🥺💗 @LittleMix — c l a r a (@toldyouperrie) September 27, 2020

i’ve just watched the search again and it’s SO good??? you can just tell that the girls care for each contestant and want the best for each of them🥺 im so excited for the episode tonight omg @LMTheSearch @LittleMix — cody 🎉 (@duastouch) September 27, 2020

didn't expect little mix the search to be so entertaining, can't wait to watch the next episode🥺 @LittleMix — Carolina🌻 (@tobesoeroda) September 27, 2020

I’m currently watching @LittleMix on the search and these girls are made to be hosts — Abe (@ibrooart) September 27, 2020

little mix the search is now my new fav tv show. no other show compares. period. @LittleMix #LittleMixTheSearch — bruna 🎊 (@leighsyvie) September 26, 2020

Little Mix The Search. Love these girls. Loving this … — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) September 26, 2020

“Raise your hand if you loved this first episode” #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/eEex4Uo25r — Jujulia (@bangsthirlwall) September 26, 2020

THAT WAS THE 👏🏼 BEST 👏🏼SHOW 👏🏼 EVER 👏🏼 i cannot wait to see what tomorrow night brings i absolutely cannot wait !!!! #LittleMixTheSearch @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/QAEKz5YYPX — Lucy (@monsterinari) September 26, 2020

Every talent show should base itself off of @LMTheSearch So real, not dragged out and they all actually know what they are talking about…loved it 🤩 #LittleMixTheSearch — Dylan Spencer (@dylspen14) September 26, 2020

can we just talk about how the girls get straight into the auditions, no messing around, no sob stories, no putting ppl through who sent in audition tapes to audition infornt of them who are just funny/entertaining. they are taking it seriously @LittleMix #LittleMixTheSearch — pariss🎊 (@parissr98) September 26, 2020

The second episode of Little Mix: The Search airs tonight on BBC One at 6:45pm.

