Liam Payne ‘rushed to hospital for emergency treatment’ while on holiday with girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne was reportedly rushed to hospital for emergency treatment while on holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

According to The UK Sun, the former One Direction star and the model were celebrating their one-year anniversary in Lake Como in Italy when he began experiencing agonising kidney pain.

The singer, 30, was rushed to A&E in an ambulance before being checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment, where he is set to stay for several days.

A source told the publication: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.”

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.”

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.”

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

It comes just weeks after Liam announced the postponement of his South American tour, after being hospitalised with a kidney infection.

In a video shared to Instagram, the father-of-one said: “This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I’ve been a little bit unwell recently.”

“I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection,” Liam continued. “We started rehearsals and I’ve been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this.”

“I’ve got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah we’re gonna have to reschedule the tour.”

Liam captioned the post: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.”

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry.”

“We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

