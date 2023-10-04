Liam Payne could face driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding

Liam Payne could face a driving ban, after pleading guilty to speeding.

The former One Direction star was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on February 24.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence and the Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court is considering whether to impose a driving ban ahead of his sentencing on October 9.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that Liam wrote to the court to apologise, saying: “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.”

The newspaper also printed a part of his letter that appeared to reference a request for his financial status, which said: “I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However, I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”

The father-of-one is not due to attend court for his sentencing hearing as it is being dealt with through the Single Justice Procedure – which allows the court to deal with case based on written evidence alone.