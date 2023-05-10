Lewis Capaldi set to perform at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards.
The Scotsman will sing Wish You The Best at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 14.
The star-studded awards show will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE Geoff Posner, Susie Hall, Lucy Ansbro, Shane Allen – Phil McIntyre Television, Boffola Pictures/Channel 4
- THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Production Team – So Television/BBC One
- TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon/Channel 4
- WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Adam Copeland, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman – Zeppotron/BBC One
Current Affairs
- AFGHANISTAN: NO COUNTRY FOR WOMEN (EXPOSURE) Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Ali Watt – Quicksilver Media/ITV1
- CHILDREN OF THE TALIBAN Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon, Juan Camilo Cruz, Stephen Ellis, Aman Sadat – Moondogs Films/Channel 4
- THE CROSSING (EXPOSURE) Handa Majed, David Modell, Ella Newton, Jamie Welham, Nechirvan Mando, Ben Ferguson – DM Productions/ITV1
- MARIUPOL: THE PEOPLE’S STORY (PANORAMA) Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Hilary Andersson, Darren Kemp, Tom Stone, Serhiy Solodko – Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions/BBC One
Daytime
- THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Caroline Sale, John L. Spencer, Hester Davies – Potato/ITV1
- THE REPAIR SHOP: A ROYAL VISIT Production Team – Ricochet/BBC One
- SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
Drama Series
- BAD SISTERS Sharon Horgan, Dearbhla Walsh, Faye Dorn, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Johann Knobel – Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+
- THE RESPONDER Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Tony Schumacher, Tim Mielants, Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Bruce – Dancing Ledge/BBC One
- SHERWOOD James Graham, Lewis Arnold, Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer – House Productions/BBC One
- SOMEWHERE BOY Pete Jackson, Petra Fried, Emily Harrison, Gavin O’Grady, Alex Winckler – Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4
Entertainment Performance
- BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom Cymru/Dave
- CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN The Traitors – Studio Lambert/BBC One
- LEE MACK The 1% Club – Magnum Media/ITV1
- MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel
- 4 ROSIE JONES Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard – CPL Productions/Channel 4
- SUE PERKINS Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Rumpus Media, Croydon Films/Netflix
Entertainment Programme
- ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment,Mitre Studios/ITV1
- LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND: JOOLS’ 30TH BIRTHDAY BASH Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two
- THE MASKED SINGER Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton, Claire Horton, Diccon Ramsay – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1 STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
Factual Series
- JEREMY KYLE SHOW: DEATH ON DAYTIME Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Graeme McAulay, Abi Walker, Charlie MacDonald – Blast! Films/Channel 4
- LIBBY, ARE YOU HOME YET? Anna Hall, Josephine Besbrode, Luke Rothery, Danielle Jones, Celia Jennison – Candour Productions/Sky Crime
- VATICAN GIRL: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EMANUELA ORLANDI Mark Lewis, Dimitri Doganis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Simon Mills, Kaylin Simmons – Raw TV/Netflix
- WORLDS COLLIDE: THE MANCHESTER BOMBING Production Team – Label1/ITV1
Features
- BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Alex Gilman, Sam Grace, Chris Faith, Zuhair Hassan, Errol Ettienne, Rohan Minhas – Boom Cymru/Dave
- JOE LYCETT VS BECKHAM: GOT YOUR BACK AT XMAS Production Team – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
- THE MARTIN LEWIS MONEY SHOW LIVE Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Clare Miller, Jaime Corby, Richard Jack, Ravinder Dehele – MultiStory Media/ITV1
- THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Production Team – Rumpus Media/BBC Two
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- DAISY MAY COOPER Am I Being Unreasonable? – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One DIANE MORGAN Cunk On Earth – Broke and Bones/BBC Two
- LUCY BEAUMONT Meet The Richardsons – Second Act Productions/Dave
- NATASIA DEMETRIOU Ellie & Natasia – Nit Television/BBC Three
- SIOBHÁN MCSWEENEY Derry Girls – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4 TAJ
- ATWAL Hullraisers – Fable Pictures/Channel 4
International
- THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai – FX Productions/Disney+
- DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY Production Team – Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix WEDNESDAY Production Team – MGM Television/Netflix
- OUSSEKINE Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Juliette Lassalle, Antoine Chevrollier, Pauline Dauvin, Kevin Deysson – Itinéraire Productions/Disney+
- PACHINKO Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang, Richard Middleton, Kogonada – Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+
- THE WHITE LOTUS Mike White, David Bernad, Mark Kamine, John Valerio, Heather Persons – HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic
Leading Actor
- BEN WHISHAW This Is Going To Hurt – SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One
- CHASKE SPENCER The English – Drama Republic, Eight Rooks/ BBC Two
- CILLIAN MURPHY Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions/BBC One
- GARY OLDMAN Slow Horses – See Saw Films/Apple TV+
- MARTIN FREEMAN The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One
- TARON EGERTON Black Bird – Apple Studios/Apple TV+
Leading Actress
- BILLIE PIPER I Hate Suzie Too – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
- IMELDA STAUNTON The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
- KATE WINSLET I Am Ruth – Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4
- MAXINE PEAKE Anne – World Productions/ITV1
- SARAH LANCASHIRE Julia – Lionsgate Television, Mad Ben Productions, Modern O Productions, Inc., 3Arts Entertainment, HBO Max /Sky Atlantic
- VICKY MCCLURE Without Sin – Left Bank Pictures/ITVX
Live Event
- CONCERT FOR UKRAINE Guy Freeman, Richard Valentine, Anouk Fontaine, Tom Cuckson, Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom – Livewire Pictures/ITV1
- PLATINUM JUBILEE: PARTY AT THE PALACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
- THE STATE FUNERAL OF HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- DANIEL RADCLIFFE Weird: The Al Yankovic Story –Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment/The Roku Channel JON POINTING Big Boys – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
- JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max
- LENNY RUSH Am I Being Unreasonable? – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One
- MATT BERRY What We Do In The Shadows – FX Productions/Disney+
- STEPHEN MERCHANT The Outlaws Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One
Mini-series
- A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Alexander Cary, Nick Murphy, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Damian Lewis – ITV Studios, Sony/ITVX
- MOOD Nicôle Lecky, Margery Bone, Lisa Walters, Dawn Shadforth, Stroma Cairns – Bonafide Films/BBC Three THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE David Nath, Richard Laxton, Chris Lang, Alison Sterling – Story Films/ITV1
- THIS IS GOING TO HURT Adam Kay, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, James Farrell, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes – SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One
News Coverage
- BBC NEWS AT TEN: RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE Production Team – BBC News/BBC One
- CHANNEL 4 NEWS: LIVE IN KYIV Production Team – ITN/Channel 4
- GOOD MORNING BRITAIN: BORIS JOHNSON INTERVIEW Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV1
Reality & Constructed Factual
- FREDDIE FLINTOFF’S FIELD OF DREAMS Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Naomi Templeton, Cath Tudor – South Shore/BBC One
- RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, Tony Grech- Smith – World of Wonder/BBC Three
- THE TRAITORS Production Team – Studio Lambert/BBC One
- WE ARE BLACK AND BRITISH Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Lindsay Davies, Rebecca Nunn, Ryan Samuda, Jessica Mitchell – Cardiff Productions, Open University/BBC Two
Scripted Comedy
- AM I BEING UNREASONABLE? Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jonny Campbell, Pippa Brown, Jack Thorne – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One
- BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, Bertie Peek – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
- DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer, Jessica Sharkey – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
- GHOSTS Production Team – Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One
Short Form Programme
- ALWAYS, ASIFA Shiva Raichandani, Alex Balcombe – Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV
- BISCUITLAND Jess Thom, Matthew Pountney, Christine Robertson, Jon Rolph – Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4 HOW TO BE A PERSON Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Anne Perrie, Tobi Kyeremateng – The Corner Shop/E4
- KINGPIN CRIBS Production Team – Zandland Films/YouTube – Channel 4
Single Documentary
- CHERNOBYL: THE LOST TAPES James Jones, Darren Kemp, Rupert Houseman, Serhiy Solodko, Joanna Marshall, Sasha Odynova – Top Hat/Sky Documentaries
- ESCAPE FROM KABUL AIRPORT Jamie Roberts, William Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures, HBO, ARTE/BBC Two OUR FALKLANDS WAR: A FRONTLINE STORY Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Simon McMahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Libby Taylor – The Garden Productions/BBC Two
- THE REAL MO FARAH Leo Burley, Hannah Richards, Rick Barker, Marvyn Benoit, Shona Thompson, Zad Rogers – Atomized Studios, Red Bull Studios/BBC One
Single Drama
- I AM RUTH Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Josh Hyams, Kate Winslet, Richard Yee, David Charap – Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4
- THE HOUSE Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O’Reilly – Nexus Studios/Netflix
- LIFE AND DEATH IN THE WAREHOUSE Joseph Bullman, Helen Black, Tracie Simpson, Aysha Rafaele, Tim Hodges, Steve Lawes – BBC Studios/BBC Three
Soap & Continuing Drama
- CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
- EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
- EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV1
Specialist Factual
- AIDS: THE UNHEARD TAPES Production Team – Wall to Wall Media/BBC Two
- THE GREEN PLANET Michael Gunton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Peter Bassett, Rosie Thomas, Elisabeth Oakham – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9, France Télévisions, The Open University/BBC One
- HOW TO SURVIVE A DICTATOR WITH MUNYA CHAWAWA Production Team – Rumpus Media/Channel 4
- RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian – BBC Film/BBC iPlayer
Sport
- BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES Production Team – BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2022 Production Team – Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One
- WIMBLEDON 2022 Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One
Supporting Actor
- ADEEL AKHTAR Sherwood – House Productions/BBC One
- JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses – See-Saw Films/Apple TV+
- JOSH FINAN The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One
- SALIM DAW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
- SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY Somewhere Boy – Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4
- WILL SHARPE The White Lotus – HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic
Supporting Actress
- ADELAYO ADEDAYO The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One
- ANNE-MARIE DUFF Bad Sisters – Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+
- FIONA SHAW Andor – Lucasfilm/Disney+
- JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix LESLEY MANVILLE Sherwood – House Productions/BBC One
- SAFFRON HOCKING Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
Ad