Lewis Capaldi goes public with model girlfriend

Lewis Capaldi has gone public with his model girlfriend Ellie MacDowell.

The Scottish singer was first linked to the 23-year-old actress last November, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

The pair attended a BRIT Awards after party on Saturday night, where they were reportedly “all over each other”.

In photos published by The UK Sun, Lewis was seen kissing his new girlfriend at the Universal Music after party in London.

A source told the publication: “It’s official, Lewis is in love and he couldn’t be happier.”

“He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party.”

The insider added: “It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too. They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor.”

“He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Lewis has been single since his split from university student Catherine Halliday back in 2020.

Prior to his romance with Catherine, the Pointless singer famously dated Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley.

The former couple dated while they were both music students, and remained “good friends” after their split.

Paige is now dating footballer Finn Tapp, who she won Love Island with.