Lauren Goodger shares emotional ‘sign’ from her late daughter Lorena – after her tragic death

Lauren Goodger has shared an emotional “sign” she received from her late daughter Lorena, just weeks after her tragic death.

The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, to show her followers a delicate white feather which had landed on her staircase.

The 35-year-old simply wrote “thank u”, and attached Céline Dion’s emotional song ‘Fly’.

Lauren gave birth to a baby girl last month, but she sadly passed away just minutes later.

Lorena was tragically born with two knots in her umbilical cord with the cord also tied around her neck on July 8, despite “no pregnancy or labour complications.”

The 35-year-old has since explained that she wants an autopsy to be carried out on her daughter, as she revealed, “I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.”

The former TOWIE star announced the tragic death of her newborn on Instagram on July 10.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & [my boyfriend] Charlie [Drury] spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

The heartbreaking news of Lorena’s death came just days after Lauren’s ex Jake McLean was tragically killed in a car crash in Turkey.

Lauren and her boyfriend Charles welcomed their first child together in July 2021 – a daughter named Larose.