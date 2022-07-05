Lauren Goodger breaks her silence on the tragic death of her ex Jake McLean

Lauren Goodger has broken her silence on the tragic death of her ex Jake McLean.

The 33-year-old was killed in a car crash in Turkey on Sunday, and passenger Yazmin Oukhellou has been left seriously injured.

Lauren, who dated Jake from 2012 until 2016, has since taken to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her former flame.

She wrote: “R.I.P Jake, I have no words right now. My thoughts are with your family & friends.”

The reality star, who is due to give birth to her second child any day now, followed the message with broken-heart and angel emojis.

It comes after a source told The Sun: “Jake was a huge part of Lauren’s life for a long time and they lived together for five years.”

The insider added: “Lauren was his only serious long term relationship. They travelled the world together and experienced a lot of life together.”

“She is absolutely devastated as she loved him and will always have love for him.”

“They always re-kindled their romance as they did truly love each other. But this ended when she met Charles [Drury] in 2020.”