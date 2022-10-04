Kelly Osbourne confirms the gender of her first child

Kelly Osbourne has confirmed the gender of her first child.

Back in May, the TV Star announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The 37-year-old has now confirmed the gender of her baby, after her father Ozzy has already spilled the news because of his excitement.

Kelly confirmed she was expecting a baby boy, and said: “[Dad]’s told everyone […] before I ever got the chance to. […] But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that Ozzy is “so excited that it’s a boy,” and because it was his first grandson he’s “planning all of these things”.

The 37-year-old told the outlet that her parents have been supporting her with her pregnancy “every step of the way”.

Kelly also confirmed to the outlet that she will appear on the upcoming reality show about her family.

The series, which is due to air on BBC, comes twenty years after the launch of the family’s MTV series The Osbournes.

“I’m doing the show too,” she teased, adding that getting paid to be herself is “great”.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her holding a sonogram.

The TV personality wrote: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹”

