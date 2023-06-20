Kelly Osbourne brands Prince Harry a ‘f***ing t**t’ in scathing rant

Kelly Osbourne has taken aim at Prince Harry, branding him a “f***ing t**t”.

Speaking on the latest episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, the 38-year-old slammed the British royal for “whining, whinging [and] complaining”.

Kelly claimed: “[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard.’”

“Everybody’s life was f***ing hard,” she continued.

“You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f***ing Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope.”

The TV personality, who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, concluded her rant by telling the Duke of Sussex to “suck it.”

Last year, Prince Harry admitted wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 was “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life

In his Netflix docu-series, which he filmed alongside his wife Meghan Markle, he said: “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right.”

The photos of Harry in the uniform, along with a swastika armband, made headlines at the time.

Clarence House later issued a statement which read: “Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume.”

In the docuseries, Harry said he spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London after the incident, which had a “profound” impact on him.

He also went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.

“I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life… but I learnt from that,” he added.