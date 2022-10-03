Kaye Adams breaks her silence after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Kaye Adams has broken her silence after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV presenter and her pro dance partner Kai Widdrington faced singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in Sunday night’s dance-off, and the judges voted to save Matt and Nadiya.

Taking to Instagram after becoming the first celeb of the 2022 series to be sent home from the competition, Kaye wrote: “Well it was a much shorter journey than I’d hoped for but a journey all the same!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

The Loose Women star continued: “While right now I’m kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.”

“I’ll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow [Monday, October 3] and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I’ve had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family – the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew – but most of all to @kaiwidd.”

“You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.”

“And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there’s only thing left to say…. Keep Dancing!!!!” the 59-year-old added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial)

Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Tyler West and Jayde Adams remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.