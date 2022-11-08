Katie Price ‘signs six-figure deal for new reality show’

Katie Price has reportedly landed a brand new reality show.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model signed a six-figure deal for a show that will be exclusive to her OnlyFans subscribers.

A source told the publication: “Katie has inked a six figure deal to make the show – she’ll be paid £250k to make one series. It’s a great deal.”

Earlier this week, Katie shared some more details about her upcoming TV show.

She told her Instagram followers: “So sorry I’m late for my new announcement, but now I’ve just finished filming Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, I can now announce I’m filming my new reality TV exclusive to my OnlyFans.”

“No other social platforms will get the everyday on-site to my real life and unedited.”