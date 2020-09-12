Katie Price filming new TV show with boyfriend Carl Woods

The couple have only been dating for three months

Katie Price is reportedly filming a new travel show with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

According to The Sun, the show will follow the couple’s “adventures” around the world, and they’ve already started filming some content for their new YouTube channel.

A source said: “Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure where they visit places other couples have never ventured.”

“They’re planning to combine a boundary-pushing travel show all about food and travel with a love story that unfolds before viewers’ eyes.”

“Filming begun yesterday at Shaka Zulu’s tenth birthday and the adventures will continue this weekend as they get ready for a road trip with the children.”

“The footage is going to appear on their own couples’ YouTube but they are also in talks with a German TV channel.”

The news comes after Katie recently underwent surgery, after she broke both her feet while on holiday in Turkey.

Katie has been dating Carl since June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

