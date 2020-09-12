Ant and Dec tease ‘big changes’ for this year’s I’m A Celebrity

The telly duo spoke about the upcoming series on The Late Late Show

Ant and Dec have teased there will be some “big changes” on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

For the first time ever, the popular ITV series will be filmed in Wales later this year – instead of the show’s usual location in Australia.

The camp will be located on the grounds of Gwrych Castle, which is reportedly haunted by several spooky spirits.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Ant McPartlin joked: “We’re going to pack the thermals because it’s going to be very cold.”

“You know there’s a curiosity factor to it, how at they going to do it, who’s going to do it, what is it going to feel like when we get there?”

“We’re kind of talking to the team now, there’s going to be subtle changes, big changes and subtle changes, but ultimately we’re going to try and keep the ethos of the show there and let’s see what happens.”

The telly duo also revealed they’re in an isolated “bubble” together, and are being tested for Covid-19 every couple of days.

Declan Donnelly said: “We get tested every four of five days and our households are linked so we’re effectively in a bubble so we’re like Premier footballers we get tested every other day.”

During their appearance on The Late Late Show, Ant and Dec also opened up about discovering their Irish roots.

.@antanddec talk about the DNA test that shows their shared history #LateLate pic.twitter.com/CfJLCzK7tV — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 11, 2020

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.