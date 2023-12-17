Kate Garraway’s husband ‘fighting for his life’ after heart attack

Kate Garraway’s husband is reportedly “fighting for his life” after suffering a heart attack.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 56-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and was receiving round-the-clock care at home.

He was readmitted to hospital in October 2022 as he battled “life-threatening” sepsis, but he is now back at home.

According to The Sun, The Good Morning Britain presenter has reportedly taken an indefinite leave of absence from hosting, in order to be by her husband’s side.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is praying for a miracle.”

“Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again.”

“It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.”

The insider continued: “This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him.”

“Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

“Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side.”

“Kate has been utterly incredible — by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas,” they added.

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.