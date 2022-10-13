Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital as he battles ‘life-threatening’ infection

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital, as he battles “life-threatening” sepsis.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 55-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and has been receiving round-the-clock care at home.

Derek was rushed back to hospital back in August for a “serious operation” on his kidneys.

He has since been re-admitted to hospital, as Kate revealed he is battling “life-threatening” sepsis.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has been nominated for the Authored Documentary award at the NTAs for her second documentary Caring For Derek, told The UK Sun: “Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home.”

“When Caring for Derek was nominated [for the NTAs], I was of course very honoured but I had mixed feelings about asking people to vote for the film. I was worried and guilty about asking for more support when so many have already sent their good wishes.”

“But now too many have got in touch saying ‘please shout it from the rooftops’ for me to ignore. You see, I am one of the lucky ones.”

“Not only did I pray every night for months when Derek’s life hung in the balance to have the chance to care for him, also I have supportive employers and family and friends to help. Millions care day in day out alone.”

Derek faced sepsis back in August after developing a kidney infection which led to dangerous complications.

It is unclear whether Kate will make an appearance at the NTAs, which will take place at London’s OVO Arena, Wembley, tonight (October 13), where she is nominated for the Authored Documentary award.

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in December, Kate was asked: “What has Covid done to your husband?”

The Good Morning Britain host replied: “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe.”

“His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.”

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”