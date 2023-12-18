Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars send message of support while her husband ‘fights for his life’

Kate Garraway’s co-stars have sent their love to their fellow host while her husband “fights for his life” in hospital.

It was recently revealed that Kate’s husband, Derek Draper has suffered a heart attack.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Speaking on the morning broadcast, host Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You have seen that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment.”

“We want to let Derek, Kate and the whole family know we are thinking of them, and that we’re sending them our very best wishes.”

Richard Madeley then added: “It is a very difficult time.”

While Charlotte agreed: “Extremely difficult. Lots of love.”

According to The Sun, The Good Morning Britain presenter has reportedly taken an indefinite leave of absence from hosting, in order to be by her husband’s side.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is praying for a miracle.”

“Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again.”

“It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.”

The insider continued: “This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him.”

“Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

“Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side.”

“Kate has been utterly incredible — by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas,” they added.

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.