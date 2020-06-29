Kate Ferdinand opens up about her pregnancy struggles

Kate Ferdinand has shared a candid post about her pregnancy struggles.

The 29-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, and the couple recently announced the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a snap of her growing baby bump and revealed that she’s worried she might be “losing my mind.”

“I’ve been pretty quiet on here recently. Honestly, I’ve just been so exhausted I don’t know whether I’m coming or going😫,” she began the post.

“How I’ve been feeling has been changing daily so I’ve found it hard to share anything because I don’t really know how I feel myself 🤣 …. any other pregnant women feeling the same? Or am I losing my mind??”

The expecting mother explained how her body has forced her to rest and that she had to adjust her daily workouts.

“It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down,” she continued.

“I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments 🙏🏻..”

“In regards to training I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted, I really struggled with everything, I just felt sick tired and all over the place constantly…

“It was hard for my mind but I really had to listen to my body; rest & take it easy. When I say take it easy, I took it very easy there was lots of naps and not a lot of anything else 🤣😴.”

“After the 12-week mark I have started to feel gradually better and felt I could get back into doing more bits that I would normally do and back into training slowly,” she informed her fans.

Katie also confessed that she feels anxious about her pregnancy journey.

“Saying all of this, there are still days I feel absolutely wiped out, have terrible migraines & I do just go back to bed. In all honestly those days I feel so useless and have been having terrible guilt that I’m not around for the kids and Rio is doing everything 😫,” she penned.

“It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time…”

“I worry about everything 🤦🏼‍♀️ having 3 big kiddies to look after and feeling like a ‘mum’ already but actually not being through this experience before has me feeling all types of confused!”

“I just wanted to share the reality of how I’m feeling, also some hope that I’m not alone ❤️ lots of love x,” she added.

Kate and Rio confirmed the exciting news on Ithe social media platform by sharing a sweet video of them telling Rio’s kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.

The couple tied the knot in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

