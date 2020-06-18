Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the exciting news by sharing a sweet video of them telling Rio’s kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia – who he had with his late wife Rebecca.

Kate wrote on Instagram: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier 🙊… every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction 😢❤️🤗”

“Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you 💗💙,” she added.

The famous footballer also shared the video on his own Instagram feed, and wrote: “We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!”

“@xkateferdinand I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world ❤️ The reaction though ❤️😍❤️😍.”

The news comes just months after Kate and Rio tied the knot in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2018, after he proposed to her on a family trip to Abu Dhabi.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.