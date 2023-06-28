Julian Sands has been confirmed dead, five months after he went missing.
The 65-year-old disappeared while hiking on California’s Mount San Antonio back in January.
On Saturday, hikers discovered skeletal human remains in the area the actor went missing, and they have since been positively identified as belonging to Julian.
Julian Sands R.I.P.
RIP Julian Sands. A great actor. None of the eulogies are doing his talent justice. Iconic in Room With A View. And a transformer ever since playing against his looks. An eccentric, hilarious, wildly intelligent and passionate artist. And a great friend.
I'm sure we all suspected this, confirmed now that the human remains found were indeed Mr Julian Sands, at least his family have some closure now.

Very tragic. RIP Legend .
Very tragic. RIP Legend . pic.twitter.com/TRlP8gSh3u
