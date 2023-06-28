Julian Sands has been confirmed dead, five months after he went missing.

The 65-year-old disappeared while hiking on California’s Mount San Antonio back in January.

On Saturday, hikers discovered skeletal human remains in the area the actor went missing, and they have since been positively identified as belonging to Julian.

Julian was best known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View, Leaving Las Vegas, and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville, and Banshee.The English actor moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

He is survived by his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two daughters.Julian also had a son with his first wife, Sarah Harvey.

RIP Julian Sands. A great actor. None of the eulogies are doing his talent justice. Iconic in Room With A View. And a transformer ever since playing against his looks. An eccentric, hilarious, wildly intelligent and passionate artist. And a great friend. pic.twitter.com/H8g0rH6lOk — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) June 27, 2023

I’m sure we all suspected this, confirmed now that the human remains found were indeed Mr Julian Sands, at least his family have some closure now.

Very tragic. RIP Legend . pic.twitter.com/TRlP8gSh3u — MancLass (@manc_lass3) June 28, 2023