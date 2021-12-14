Joel Dommett responds to claims Christine McGuinness was left ‘sobbing’ after filming his TV show

Joel Dommett has responded to claims Christine McGuinness was left “sobbing” after filming his TV show last year.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star wrote about her experience on the programme in her autobiography, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, which was released in November.

In her book, the 33-year-old claimed she was ridiculed by a female co-host, who allegedly told her: “I’ve got no f***ing idea who you are. I don’t care who you are, I don’t know who you think you are, and I don’t know what you’re even doing here.”

While Christine didn’t name the show she was on, The Sun later reported that the programme in question was Hey Tracey!, which is hosted by Joel.

Insiders also claimed the female co-host in question was Joel’s virtual assistant, played by comedian Donna Preston.

In her book, Christine wrote: “One of the directors came to check on me afterwards. I guess, as much as I tried to hide my devastation, I was mortified. I rang my husband, sobbing. I was so upset.”

Speaking out about the incident for the first time, Joel told The Sun: “At the end of the day it is a comedy show. It was made in jest. I don’t like anyone to feel like they went away from the show unhappy.”

“No one expressed their concerns to me but I do like to make sure everyone is happy if they are on a show with me.”

“I hope she is ok. I am sure she is fine. I text Paddy afterwards and said that she did really really well which she did.

“I would never like anyone to feel like they are sad after a show of mine,” he added.

It’s understood Christine’s management encouraged producers to cut the scene from the episode that aired, as it “didn’t look good for anyone involved”.