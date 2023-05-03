Joel Dommett announces he’s expecting his first child with wife Hannah Cooper

Joel Dommett has announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Hannah Cooper.

The popular comedian shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

The couple penned: “Does anyone know how to change a nappy? 🤍 Because Joel has s**t himself.”

A host of well-known faces flooded the comments section with words of congratulations.

Maura Higgins penned: “Ahhh👏🏼 congratulations to you both❤️,” while Laura Whitmore said: “Fun times ahead!! So happy for ye!❤️❤️❤️x.”

Zoe Ball said: “the greatest news for yous. ahhh best job ever too BIG LOVE ❤️❤️❤️,” and Fearne Cotton wrote: “I thought you had a twinkle in your eye the other night! Im so happy for you both❤️.”

Elsewhere Sonny Jay penned: “Congratulations the pair of you ❤️,” and Olly Murs wrote: “Oh wow 🤩 huge congrats joel and Hannah x ❤️.”

Joel and Hannah met back in 2016 after his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The model slid into his DMs, sending his a heart eye emoji.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2017.

In 2019, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mykonos, Greece – which was officiated by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.