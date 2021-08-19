Jimmy Carr pays tribute to Sean Lock following his death: ‘I’ll miss him so much’

The comedians worked together on Jimmy's show 8 Out Of 10 Cats

Jimmy Carr has paid tribute to Sean Lock following his death.

The comedian passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Jimmy wrote: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

He then shared a YouTube video of Warren Zevon’s song ‘Keep Me In Your Heart’, and wrote: “I can’t find the words but this says it.”

Jimmy also took to Instagram to share a video montage from his comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats – which Sean was a team captain on.

The 48-year-old wrote: “A Tribute to Sean Lock. Remember better days.”

Sean’s death was confirmed by his agent Off The Kerb Productions, who said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”