Jessie J reveals the father of her baby

Jessie J has revealed the father of her baby.

The singer welcomed a baby boy last month, and kept his father’s identity private – until now.

The new mum took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, captioning the post: “Mum and Dad.”

In a touching tribute to her basketball player beau, Jessie wrote: “I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”

“Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.”

“The calm to my crazy. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in January, writing: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…”

“Please be gentle with me 🫂. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

She announced the birth of her son last month, writing: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size.”

“The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my [world].”

“He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and I still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful phew *happy tears*.”

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

