Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV after almost three years off screen

Jeremy Kyle is set to return to TV after almost three years off our screens.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in May 2019, after a guest named Steve Dymond allegedly took his own life less than a week after he failed a lie detector test on the show.

The 56-year-old currently works as a presenter on TalkRadio, and the company that owns it is launching a new TV channel called TalkTV on April 25th.

This news comes following the radio station’s “fast growth” in recent years with TV personalities such as Sharon Osbourne, Tom Newton Dunne, and Piers Morgan presenting current affairs shows on the station.

Jeremy’s return to TV comes just weeks after a explosive Channel 4 documentary called Death on Daytime was released, which saw former staff members of The Jeremy Kyle Show anonymously allege toxic backstage behaviour.

Staff members made claims of bear-baiting to lies, some have even claimed that they felt “brainwashed” while working on the show.

Addressing the Death on Daytime documentary on his radio show, the presenter said he would not speak about his cancelled show until all legal proceedings surrounding the death of Steve Dymond were completed.

He said: “When – and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say, because there are of course two sides to every single story – I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing.”

The 56-year-old previously told The Sun that he spiralled into depression after his show was cancelled, and was abandoned by many of his famous friends.

Jeremy said: “I’m not asking for any sympathy, but being completely honest, yes, it was a very difficult time. It didn’t take long for some people I’ve known for many, many years to just disappear.”

“Some people were brilliant — Piers Morgan reached out straight away because he’s that sort of guy, and he was brilliant.”

“Kate Garraway, who is just extraordinary and has been through the most awful time herself recently, still takes time to get in touch, and I’ve helped her with her kids, too,” he explained.

“Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were amazing, so was Rob Rinder, and Declan Donnelly.”

“But there were also lots who just never got in touch again even though we had worked together for so many years — it’s very, very telling.”

“It’s a strange situation because you don’t really want to talk to people when something like that happens, but then you’re annoyed when they don’t call too.”

Jeremy also said he’s “fair game” for criticism after he spent 14 years probing guests on screen.

“I stand by something I wrote in my book — ‘if you put yourself out there and it goes wrong, you have to face up to that’,” he said.

“I took the big salary money and all the perks. If I had wanted to swap it for a conventional nine-to-five job, I could have done.”

“So I get that people wanted to have a go at me. But it did start to feel like a massive pile-on and one I’ve never really been allowed to have my say on.”

“It was a huge issue and a big story, I understand that, and it asked a lot of questions of television productions and practices as a whole. But I became the focal point of all the criticism.

“Even MPs were taking shots at me in the House of Commons — and at the time when my anxiety disorder was at its worst.”