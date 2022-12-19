Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together in heartbreaking post

Jeff Brazier has split from his wife Kate Dwyer, after nine years together.

The 43-year-old shared the heartbreaking news in an update shared on Instagram, as he reflected on the past 12 months.

The father-of-two wrote: “A moment to practice what I preach and start the new week with honesty. One for the smilers and eternally positive individuals who don’t often afford themselves the right to share their own vulnerabilities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffro (@jeffbrazier)

“I have so much to be grateful for and I appreciate facing the lessons I need to grow but this year has been challenging to say the least,” he confessed.

“My 9 year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.”

Jeff first met Kate in 2013, before they tied the knot five years later.

Before Kate, he was famously in a relationship with reality star Jade Goody, with whom he welcomed two sons – Bobby, now 19, and Freddie, now 18.

The couple split in 2004, five years before Jade sadly passed away in 2009 following a battle with cancer.

Referencing their two sons in his Instagram post, Jeff continued: “The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.”

“It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!”

“I have lots of great friends and I know they’re a phone call away but sometimes I find it hard to admit I’m struggling with all of the change preferring just to keep working through it myself. I’m a bit too good at that.”

“There was always going to come a day when the boys didn’t want or need me so much and I thought I’d be more than ok with having all this time on my hands!”

“I know the time is a gift and I have to plug myself back in to the friendships that have supported me, surviving 14 years of my focus understandably laying elsewhere.”

“My own self development and the kindness and support I’m able to give myself remains my strong point, I just need to work on connectedness and resist the life long temptation to deal with everything on my own.”

“I know there are many of us out there that find it easier to support than be supported but here’s to a better balance of the two in 2023, we need it and deserve it.

Jeff concluded his post by writing: “Well that wasn’t so hard after all. I hope if you need to level with a few people about how things are for you, it encourages you to do the same.”