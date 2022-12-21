Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo welcome adorable new addition to their family

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family.

The Made In Chelsea stars got engaged in December 2021.

The pair had been dating since April 2019.

Sophie and Jamie have since welcomed an adorable new pooch to their home.

The couple introduced their new puppy to their followers via TikTok on Tuesday.

Jamie shared a sweet video, writing: “Welcome to the family. Little Bobbie Girl.”

He captioned the post: “I promised a year ago Sophie could have one…. I kept it 🥹#jamieandsophie.”

Sophie also introduced Bobbie to her 512k Instagram followers.

Sharing a photo of the pooch on her Instagram story, the Made In Chelsea star wrote: “Say hello to Bobbie ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In a video shared via her Instagram story, Sophie wrote: “How am I supposed to get anything done?,” as the puppy lay in her lap.