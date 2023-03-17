Jack Whitehall reveals girlfriend Roxy Horner was resuscitated by paramedics backstage at the Brits

Jack Whitehall has revealed his girlfriend Roxy Horner had be resuscitated by paramedics backstage at the Brit Awards in 2021.

The model was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after she collapsed backstage at the O2 Arena while her comedian beau was hosting the star-studded awards ceremony.

Speaking to The Sun, Jack said: “We found out she had diabetes the night I was hosting the Brits. She had something called a diabetic hypo and she fainted.”

“Paramedics were trying to resuscitate her and her sugar levels were spiking dangerously.”

“We ended up in A&E on the night of the Brits, which definitely made for a slightly different vibe of an after-party.”

A diabetic hypo, also called hypoglycaemia, happens when the level of sugar (glucose) in blood drops too low.

Diabetics need daily injections of insulin to keep their blood glucose levels under control.

Roxy has previously praised Jack for his support amid her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack’s been my absolute rock, he’s so lovely. He was there when I got diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re amazing,” she said at the time.

The couple have been dating for over two years, and live at Jack’s £17.5million home in Notting Hill with their dog Coco.