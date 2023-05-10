ITV hit with THOUSANDS of Ofcom complaints over comment made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh

ITV has been hit with THOUSANDS of Ofcom complaints, following a comment made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.

The actress appeared during ITV’s coverage of King Charles III‘s Coronation over the weekend, and made the remark when The Royal Family were standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

She said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that.”

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calls the British royal family 'terribly white' Imagine someone talking like this on live TV about any other race pic.twitter.com/oX8V8rwiM0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2023

“I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'” Adjoa added.

The actress came under fire for her comment, with one viewer tweeting: “I’m disappointed in Adjoa Andoh. The #Coronation focused on promoting positive race relations & representing modern Britain.”

“There were many people from diverse backgrounds who had prominent positions yesterday, and yet Adjoa chose to discriminate with her divisive comment.”

Another wrote: “Always one that has to bring things down. This #Coronation is a celebration, and it has been a great day for this country. Shame Adjoa Andoh had to say ‘a terribly white balcony’. Can you imagine it the other way around, be uproar.”

Always one that has to bring things down. This #Coronation is a celebration, and it has been a great day for this country. Shame Adjoa Andoh had to say “a terribly white balcony". Can you imagine it the other way around, be uproar. pic.twitter.com/3HwWoEWY3g — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) May 6, 2023

ITV has since been hit with a whopping 4,165 Ofcom complaints, making it the most complained about moment of the year.

Adjoa addressed the backlash during an interview with Paddy O’Connell on BBC Radio 4, insisting she did not mean to cause any offence.

She said: “I think I upset a few people yesterday. I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.’