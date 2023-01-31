Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s baby shower as she nears due date

Amy Hart has hosted a baby shower celebrating her pregnancy as she nears her due date.

The Love Island 2019 star is expecting her first child with her beau Sam Rason.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet snaps from the special occasion.

Amy wrote: “‘No gifts… no games… It’s not a baby shower’ 🤣👶🏼.”

“What a lovely afternoon! Big thanks to Mum & Rhiannon for planning my pre-birth lunch… I thought there was going to be 5 of us 🤣.”

“Luckily everyone followed my wishes and didn’t bring a gift so I wasn’t ‘showered’ with anything! Just a lovely catch up with all my closest friends and family before I give birth!”

Amy wore a stunning, red, off the shoulder midi dress for the occasion.

The event was decorated with neutral balloons and flowers.

Each of the guests were provided with a predictions card, on which they could write down their guesses for the baby’s name, date of birth, time of birth, gender, weight and eye colour.

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam in August 2021, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

Amy then announced her pregnancy 12 months later, writing on Instagram: “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go… 👶🏼🤪”

The Love Island 2019 star is due to give birth to her first child in March.