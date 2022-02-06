I’m A Celeb star set to join Dancing On Ice as guest judge

Arlene Phillips will join Dancing On Ice tonight as a guest judge.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021 contestant will make a one-off appearance on the panel alongside permanent judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the ITV show wrote: “We’re excited to announce @arlenephillips will be joining our ice panel for one night only, on Sunday Feb 20th for Musicals Week.”

We’re excited to announce @arlenephillips will be joining our ice panel for one night only, on Sunday Feb 20th for Musicals Week. She's a theatre icon who's choreographed everything from the West End to Broadway, so we can't wait to welcome her as a fifth judge! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/Z771vgJ3tr — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 4, 2022

“She’s a theatre icon who’s choreographed everything from the West End to Broadway, so we can’t wait to welcome her as a fifth judge! #DancingOnIce”

Arlene is currently the choreographer for the West End’s upcoming production of Grease, and was previously a judge on BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

Stephen Mulhern will host the show alongside Holly Willoughby tonight, as Phillip Schofield is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sunday's show will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate. We'll see you on the ice tomorrow at 6pm @StephenMulhern! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/GAKjv62lkT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 5, 2022

Ahead of tonight’s show, Stephen said: “I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend.”

“It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery. I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It’s going to be unbelievable!”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight at 6pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.