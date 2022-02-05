Phillip Schofield to be replaced on Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19

Phillip Schofield has been forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice this weekend, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The TV presenter will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern, who will co-host Sunday’s show with Holly Willoughby.

A spokesperson for DOI said: “This Sunday’s episode of Dancing on Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.”

Ahead of this Sunday’s show, Stephen said: “I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend.”

“It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery. I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold.”

“It’s going to be unbelievable!”

Phillip told fans he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Alongside a photo of his positive antigen test, the 59-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story: “Well b*******. Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Phillip will have to do two negative lateral flow tests before he can return to present Dancing On Ice next week.