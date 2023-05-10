Ad
I’m A Celeb… South Africa: Two more celebs have been sent home

Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney have been sent home from I’m A Celeb… South Africa.

The finale of the show, which was filmed late last year, will air on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Georgia Toffolo, Andy Whyment, Joe Swash and Janice Dickinson were sent home.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest eliminations.

One fan tweeted: “ how have we lost helen, dean, joe, janice, toff and andy in the past three episodes😭could it have gone any worse #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “ toff, andy, joe, helen and dean all gone within 3 days, the final 6 have no personality.”

