I’m A Celeb fans concerned after spotting campmate’s injury

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans are concerned after spotting an injury on one of the campmates during Thursday night’s episode.

The eleven celebrities had been taking part in challenges to secure colourful plastic balls, which would determine which three campmates would enjoy a well-deserved feast on the beach.

Jill Scott, Sue Cleaver and Matt Hancock won the luck of the draw and were transported by helicopter to an afternoon of heaven.

While watching the trio enjoy their meal, fans became concerned after spotting a bandage on Sue’s wrist.

There had been no mention on the show of an injury, nor was she exempt from any of the latest trials/challenges.

One Twitter user wrote: “what has @Sue_Cleaver done to her hand? Noticed her with a fairly big bandage wrapped?,” while a second said: “Am I the only one who spotted that bandage on Sue‘s wrist?? What happened?! #ImACeleb.”

Why does Sue have a bandage on her wrist!? Hope she is ok! #ImACeleb — Unknown unknown (@PSCatMum) November 17, 2022

@imacelebrity what has @Sue_Cleaver done to her hand? Noticed her with a fairly big bandage wrapped? — Rachel Barron (@Missunique1980) November 17, 2022

Am I the only one who spotted that bandage on Sue’s wrist?? What happened?! #ImACeleb — Hannah (@hannahhlamont) November 17, 2022

Have I missed something, do we know what Sue’s done to her wrist?#ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb — Nichola D (@Nicholstix) November 17, 2022

What’s Sue done to her wrist? #ImACeleb — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) November 17, 2022