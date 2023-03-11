Iconic The X Factor contestants ‘being lined-up for one-off charity special’

Some iconic The X Factor contestants are reportedly being lined-up for a one-off charity special.

According to The UK Sun, contestants such as Chico, Honey G and Stevi Ritchie have recorded a Comic Relief single ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday.

The group of contestants is reportedly fronted by former host Dermot O’Leary.

The publication have reported that iconic contestant Wagner couldn’t make it to the UK to record the single.

A source said: “The X Factor has been off air for five years so what better time to bring back some of their most controversial acts.”

“Comic Relief has created a band out of some of the singers and have put X Factor host Dermot front and centre.”

“They spent this week ringing some of the show’s past performers and are enlisting the most memorable from the cast.”

The source continued: “Honey G the rapper from 2016 has filmed her part with Dermot, while Stevi Ritchie from 2014 has been approached — along with 2005 star Chico.”

“It is the ultimate mega-mix of talent and they’ve got a real catchy hit in the works.”

“Simon Cowell won’t be a fan of the end result but if it raises money for Comic Relief it’s definitely a winner.”