Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Iconic The X Factor contestants ‘being lined-up for one-off charity special’

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Some iconic The X Factor contestants are reportedly being lined-up for a one-off charity special.

According to The UK Sun, contestants such as Chico, Honey G and Stevi Ritchie have recorded a Comic Relief single ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday.

The group of contestants is reportedly fronted by former host Dermot O’Leary.

Honey G

The publication have reported that iconic contestant Wagner couldn’t make it to the UK to record the single.

A source said: “The X Factor has been off air for five years so what better time to bring back some of their most controversial acts.”

“Comic Relief has created a band out of some of the singers and have put X Factor host Dermot front and centre.”

“They spent this week ringing some of the show’s past performers and are enlisting the most memorable from the cast.”

 

The source continued: “Honey G the rapper from 2016 has filmed her part with Dermot, while Stevi Ritchie from 2014 has been approached — along with 2005 star Chico.”

“It is the ultimate mega-mix of talent and they’ve got a real catchy hit in the works.”

“Simon Cowell won’t be a fan of the end result but if it raises money for Comic Relief it’s definitely a winner.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us