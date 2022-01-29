Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram post has sparked serious backlash online

Holly Willoughby is facing serious backlash online over her most recent Instagram post.

In the post, the TV presenter promoted her Wylde Moon jewellery collection in collaboration with jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque, ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

Holly captioned the post: “Which piece from the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collaboration will you fall for this Valentine’s Day…? 🖤 Browse the full collection via the WYLDE MOON boutique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

While fans have agreed Holly’s jewellery collection is “gorgeous”, many have been left disappointed by the price tag attached to it.

Some of the items in her collection cost up £495, and the necklace she promoted in her post costs a whopping £295.

In the comment section, one fan wrote: “It’s all gorgeous especially the moon and star necklace. Just way too expensive for the average person to buy.”

Another said: “Far too expensive Holly sorry we don’t have your money!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A third fan commented: “Way too expensive for average person to get which is a shame as all lovely… a necklace is nearly my rent for month.”

However, not everyone had the same negative reaction to her post.

One fan commented: “The whole collection is gorgeous, but the diamond and blue enamel crescent moon necklace will always be my fave 😍 X.”

Another added: “I absolutely love that necklace its absolutely gorgeous😍❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

The 12-piece jewellery collection is available to purchase on Holly’s lifestyle website, Wylde Moon.

The pieces range from a price tag of £100 for Diamond Moonflower Studs, to £495 for a pair of Diamond and Moonstone Drop Earrings with Moon and Starburst Studs.

Holly launched her website Wylde Moon in October 2021.

The website publishes content surrounding Holly’s beauty, fashion and family life recommendations.