Holly Willoughby shares touching post about ‘blossoming in dark times’ following TV comeback

Holly Willoughby has shared a touching post about “blossoming in dark times” following her TV comeback.

The presenter reshared her lifestyle brand WyldeMoon’s Instagram post which described the moonflower as a “symbol of resilience, strength and growth.”

The former This Morning presenter dramatically quit the ITV programme in October, after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

Sources have claimed that Holly only agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen Mulhern at her home.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.”

Holly’s lifestyle brand appeared to make a nod to the bravery of the presenter for returning to our screens.

The post read: “The moonflower has become a symbol of blossoming in dark times.”

“These fragrant, white flowers have evolved over millions of years to open only at night and their ethereal, nocturnal beauty is a powerful symbol of how resilience, strength and growth can flourish during the darkest and most challenging moments.”

Holly gave her seal of approval for the post and commented: “So beautiful ✨”

She also reshared the post to her own story alongside the caption: “Even in the dark she grows…nature is beautiful 🌙”

The 42-year-old had been absent from our screens for three months after her kidnap scare, before she returned to host Dancing On Ice on January 14th.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”. The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Mr. Plumb encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of 24 June and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.