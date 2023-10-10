Holly Willoughby announces shock departure from This Morning after alleged kidnap and murder plot

Holly Willoughby has announced her shock departure from This Morning, after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was uncovered last week.

In a statement, the popular presenter wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

The news comes just days after a man was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly.

Last week, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” Holly.

Gavin Plumb, a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Mr Plumb was arrested after a police raid on Wednesday night, which came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Scotland Yard are now said to be watching Holly’s London home, in which she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Over the past few months, Holly has been hosting This Morning with a rotation of guest presenters – following the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip announced his sudden departure from the ITV show back in May, shortly before he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.