Holly Willoughby ‘set to make millions’ as next career move is ‘revealed’ – after This Morning departure

Holly Willoughby is reportedly “set to make millions” after her departure from This Morning.

On Tuesday evening, the mum-of-three announced her shock departure from the ITV morning show after 14 years.

In recent months, the TV personality had been co-hosting the show alongside a varying roster of presenters following the departure of her former co-host and best pal Phillip Schofield.

Last month, Holly celebrated the two-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon.

Branding and Culture expert Nick Ede has since told MailOnline that he believes the mum-of-three will now make the brand her primary focus.

He said: “Once Holly feels more settled I think that she will be most likely to concentrate on her brand Wylde Moon and develop that even more.”

“It’s a lucrative business that makes her a good amount of money and it’s her passion project.”

Wylde Moon, which was founded in 2021, is said to have been inspired by Holly’s newfound love of spirituality after visiting Australia to present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2018.

Mr Ede said the nature of the business means Holly won’t have to put herself directly into the limelight.

He explained: “It’s not so public facing which means there is less pressure on her and she can use her social media and her name to build the brand rather than personal appearances.”

Holly also manages herself through her own company Roxy Media Ltd, of which she and her husband Dan Baldwin are sole directors – Holly owns 80% of share and Dan owns the remaining 20%.

Mr Ede told the publication: “I can see her developing Roxy Management and taking on more talent whether up and coming or established and with her TV producer husband creating a hub for talent, brand and content development.”

“Holly is a in a very special position where she is the brand and people buy into it and her lifestyle too.”

“She is such a shining light on our screens and others lifestyles that I can see her building her brands to become multi million businesses that have worldwide reach.”

Elsewhere, her husband Dan who already owns TV production company Hungry Bear Media, recent started a new venture named HB Talent Agency.

Accounts obtained by MailOnline in 2021 showed Hungry Bear Media boasted around £3.4 million in cash at the end of 2020, with at least £1.8 million in assets.

So, could Holly step away from TV presenting altogether?

In a statement, shared via Instagram, the TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”