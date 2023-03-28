Holly Hagan reveals how much she’s spent on cosmetic surgery

Holly Hagan has revealed the crazy amount of money she’s spent on cosmetic surgery over the years, admitting she regrets it all.

Inspired by the likes of Katie Price, the Geordie Shore star has had three breast augmentations; three non-surgical bum lifts; botox injections; as well as lip, jaw and nose fillers.

Opening up in her newsletter, the TV personality detailed how she has spent £30,000 on cosmetic enhancements over the past 12 years.

Holly said she got her first boob job at 18, which cost her £4,000 on finance.

After losing some weight, the reality star went under the knife again less than a year later to take her cup size from FF to GG.

Holly, who started getting fillers and botox in 2014, also recalled having her first Brazilian bum lift – where fat is liposuctioned from another part of the body and injected into the buttocks.

However, the Middlesbrough native wasn’t happy with the result, and flew to Turkey for a second BBL just a few months later.

Holly remembered being “scared and covered in blood” but went back for a third and final BBL which “made it worse” and admitted she hit an “all time low”.

The last time Holly went under the knife was in 2019, when she had a boob reduction to a DD cup.

The reality star has since learned the benefits of caring for your body through diet and exercise, and has encouraged fans not to make the same mistakes as her regarding cosmetic surgery.

Back in 2020, Holly confessed: “Surgery made my body image 1,000 times worse. I went in with the expectations that I was going to finally be happy and have the perfect body after.”

“Not only have I ended up heavier than I’ve ever been after two months, but I was twice as wide too. I looked awful and it was upsetting.”

“I had so much guilt and shame that I spent so much money and looked worse than before.”

“Having surgery doesn’t change your lifestyle or your diet or exercise routine. If all of those factors stay the same, the majority of people will end up looking worse than before.”

Holly has come a long way since then, and is currently expecting her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth, who she married last summer.