Holly Hagan opens up about her fallout with Geordie Shore co-star Chloe Ferry

Holly Hagan has opened up about her fallout with her Geordie Shore co-star Chloe Ferry.

The 29-year-old spoke to OK! Magazine about her decision not to invite Chloe to her wedding to her fiancé Jacob in Ibiza earlier this month.

She said: “Me and Chloe have never actually been super close and one of the reasons for that – it’s not that I hate her or anything – it’s just that on her Instagram she talks about Herbalife and sells diet products I don’t particularly believe in.”

The reality star explained: “It was back at the beginning of the pandemic, every time she was posting something, I was posting something to counteract it.”

“One minute she’d be saying, ‘I don’t eat carbs.’ And I’d be like, ‘No guys, please don’t listen to that, you need to be eating a balanced diet.'”

“It was getting to the point where it was affecting my day. I thought, ‘I’m going to mute her account so I don’t have to see it.'”

Holly continued: “I hadn’t spoken to Chloe until we did our reunion show – it had been about two years since I’d spoken to her.”

“The first thing she did at the reunion was say to me, ‘Is there a problem? Are we OK?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re absolutely fine. We’re in a work situation now. It’s not that I feel any type of way against you, you’re still my colleague, I’m still going to be respectful of you – I don’t agree with the things you post on social media, so I’m going to remove myself from it.’ And that was that.”

“There was something in the press about her snubbing the wedding, but she wasn’t ever invited. We only had 60 places and they had to go to other people we see and speak to all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Hagan (@hollygshore)

When asked was she on civil terms with Chloe, Holly replied: “We filmed together and we had a great time together. I always say to people, ‘If you work in an office, would you invite your entire office to your wedding?’ Probably not. And that’s how it is with us.”

“When we see each other in a professional, working environment we always have a laugh together. The drama that people are talking about, it doesn’t massively exist.”

While Chloe was not invited to Holly’s wedding, her other co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei were her bridesmaids.