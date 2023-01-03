Holly Hagan confirms her baby’s due date

Holly Hagan has confirmed her baby’s due date.

The Geordie Shore star announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth on January 1.

The 30-year-old told OK! magazine: “We’re due on the exact date of our wedding anniversary.”

Jacob told the publication: “It’s the same week we first met, which will be six years ago, and the exact date I proposed three years later.”

The couple are believed to have tied the knot on June 6.

On January 1, OK! magazine revealed that Holly was nearing the 18-week mark of her pregnancy.

Holly and Jacob announced they were expecting their first child together on New Year’s Day, sharing a sweet video with the outlet.

The video begins with a look at their marriage vows, as Jacob tells Holly: “All I think about is growing old with you and creating the most beautiful family together.”

“Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn’t think of a strong role model for our future children,” Holly tells Jacob.

The video skips to the Geordie Shore star telling her beau she’s pregnant by presenting him a shoe box with her positive test inside it.

It also shows a sweet snippet of Holly getting her scan, as she says: “It’s so cute, isn’t it? Wow!”

Holly and Jacob tied the knot in front of family and friends on the rooftop at the stunning Aguas de Ibiza luxury hotel in Ibiza in June.

The 30-year-old’s Geordie Shore co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei were her bridesmaids on her special day.

Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019.

Ibiza is also where they the couple met while on holiday a few years ago.