Here’s who is tipped to win the winter series of Love Island 2023

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday, January 16.

Nearly eight weeks later, the 2023 winter series is coming to an end.

There are five couples remaining in the villa – Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana, Will and Jessie, Tom and Samie, and Shaq and Tanya; but only four can secure themselves a coveted place in the grand finale.

According to research conducted by Paddy Power Games, Lana Jenkins is en route to winning the winter series of Love Island 2023 – as she fits aspects of the winning profile.

The research shows that the winning Love Island girl is 25 years old, works in the fashion and beauty industry, entered the villa during the first week and has had two partners in the villa.

It also shows that the girl most likely to win is brunette, and stayed with their partner during Casa Amor.

Lana fits four of the six criteria; she is 25 years old, works as a makeup artist, entered the villa on day one, and remained coupled up with Ron Hall throughout Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, the profile of the winning Love Island boy suggests he is 24 years old, entered the villa during week two, and has had two partners throughout his Love Island journey.

The research also suggests that the boy works in sport, an office job, or manual labour, is brunette, and stayed with their partner during Casa Amor.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power Games said: “Looking back at previous seasons, Lana Jenkins matches the winners almost perfectly, and whilst her blonde hair does put her at a slight disadvantage, historically speaking, that’s nothing a bit of hair dye can’t fix.”

“With Ron at her side, the two are almost the perfect winners, which is why we’re putting all our eggs in their basket”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

