Helen Flanagan shuts down speculation she’s back with Scott Sinclair – as she breaks her silence on their split

Helen Flanagan has finally broken her silence on her split from her fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street actress split from the Bristol Rovers footballer in July 2022, after 13 years together.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the 32-year-old spoke about their break-up for the first time, as she shut down recent speculation she and Scott have rekindled their romance.

The mum-of-three said: “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, stay, make things work for the children’. But children need happy parents and they need a happy environment, so it’s not always so straightforward.”

“You don’t spend all your twenties with someone, have three children and not have a good relationship and care about them and love them. When you have that with someone, no one – nothing – can take away what we had. I’ll always love him and he’ll always love me, you just sometimes don’t work any more.” “It will always be really special. But I don’t regret anything. I have three perfect children.”

Speaking about dealing with the heartbreak, Helen admitted: “It has been a journey. We get on for the children.”

“I really struggled in the winter – I found February difficult. I felt lonely, I suppose – I don’t like being in the house on my own. I miss watching stuff with someone, you put the kids to bed, do all that and then… eugh. I was used to having that.”

“But I’m quite open with how I feel. I deal with my mental health quite well. I just keep myself busy, keep really positive, and surround myself with good friends. One thing I’ve learned is I’m stronger than I thought. And I try to have a bit of a laugh.”

The former soap star, who filmed I’m A Celebrity… South Africa a few months after her split from Scott, went on to say: “I did wear my engagement ring when I was in the jungle. We’d only just broken up, and I didn’t want everyone to be asking, ‘Where’s your ring.’”

“I didn’t want to talk about it… I wanted to keep it private for the kids, I didn’t want to be talking about it on the show. I did find that difficult, because I had all that going on in my head.”

“He’s a very private person, while I’m an open book. But we were together for 13 years – we both needed to deal with the break-up.”

When asked if there’s any possibility of her and Scott getting back together, Helen said: “No. I just hope we can be good friends and co-parent.”

Helen and Scott started dating in 2009, and they got engaged in 2018.

The former couple share three children together – Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and Charlie, who was born in March 2021.

