Ant and Dec have a surprise in store for the campmates in teaser for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa kicks off tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec return to the helm as popular jungle stars from the show’s previous seasons return to camp.

The line-up includes boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer & DJ Jordan Banjo, former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan, TV presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal butler Paul Burrell, ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder.

After completing their first challenges of the series, the celebrities start to arrive in their new camp home. Later that night, Ant and Dec make a surprise first visit to camp.

They are quickly embraced by Janice who declares: “My boyfriends! I missed you so much!”

But they have some news to deliver. The hosts announce to camp that there’s already a surprise in store that night.

Fleeing camp to watch on from their very own unique host lookout, just what surprise have the duo left the camp to discover? Find out on the show tonight.