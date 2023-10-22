Helen Flanagan shares emotional apology to her children: ‘I’m not the mother I want to be’

Helen Flanagan has shared an emotional apology to here children.

The former Coronation Street actress split from Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair in July 2022, after 13 years together.

The former couple share three children – Matilda, 8, Delilah, 5, and Charlie, 2.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the I’m A Celeb star shared a post from pregnancy and motherhood app Peanut.

It read: “I’m okay with saying sorry to my kids, because some days I’m not the mother that I want to be.”

“Some days I’m touched out and overwhelmed. I’m far from perfect and I want my kids to know that’s okay.”

“You can apologise and start again. We all have our moments, but we got this.”

Helen later shared a sweet video with her son Charlie, writing: “Can’t wait to cuddle my man. He touches my face now and tells me he loves me.”

Sharing a photo with her daughter Delilah, the former Coronation Street actress penned: “And my mini me Delilah”.

Meanwhile, she shared a photo with her eldest daughter Matilda, writing: “And my princess”.