Helen Flanagan set to make West End debut

Helen Flanagan is set to make her West End debut.

The mum-of-three is best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street.

Earlier this week, the popular actress was announced as part of the 2023 UK tour of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter.

Helen will make her West End debut as interior designer Annabel Scarlett.

The Coronation Street actress said: “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect!”

“‘Cluedo 2 is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason.”

“I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress!”

The mum-of-three initially played the role between 2000 and 2012.

She reprised her role in 2017, before going on maternity leave the following year, from which she didn’t return.