Hairy Biker Dave Myers reveals he’s been diagnosed with cancer

Dave Myers has revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

The 64-year-old, who was part of the cooking duo the Hairy Bikers alongside his friend and partner Si King, spoke about his diagnosis on the pair’s joint podcast Agony Uncles.

He said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently, and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.”

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.”

“But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine,” Dave assured fans.

The 64-year-old continued: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that’s where I am.”

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

Dave’s co-host replied: “No, listen, when I first met you, dude, you looked like an upside-down Hells Angel so I like that look, I’ve always liked that look, you look cool.”

Dave replied by saying: “Yeah, I know, and under different circumstances I would embrace it more, I feel, but under these circumstances it’s simply something I have to live with. Get on with it and crack on.”