Georgia Steel opens up about her ‘traumatic’ relationship with conman ex

Georgia Steel has opened up about her “traumatic” relationship with her conman ex-boyfriend Medi Abalimba, who allegedly stole from her.

Back in 2019, the Love Island star was left devastated after she discovered her beau’s dark past.

The influencer, who is set to appear on the Love Island: All-Star series, has revealed the extent of her relationship with the convicted criminal.

The 25-year-old explained that she accepted his past because she thought she could “fix it.”

Georgia admitted to The Sun: “Because I’m a good person, if I see a broken person or a person upset, I really like to fix it.”

“I thought I could fix him and accept his past and everything. But I didn’t understand how bad his past was.”

“I had no idea of how capable he was, because I would never be with someone who could hurt people like that. The stories kept coming out and things kept getting worse.”

She said: “I went on my online banking and I noticed a drastic amount had just gone. I was in my flat and I’ve never been in a situation like that in my life.

“I was physically sick. I sat on my sofa and thought I was going to faint.”

Season four star Georgia has now revealed how the ordeal has caused a shift in how she looks at love.

Ahead of the All-Stars series, she said: “I take that experience as a really positive reflection now.

“I look at it as something I had to go through to make me stronger and learn things in life for me to be able to learn what I want in my next partner.”

“It’s a massive benefit for me as it makes me more knowledgeable and wiser on what I need to receive from a relationship.”

This will be the 25-year-old’s third appearance on Love Island.

The Doncaster native rocketed to fame after appearing on the UK version of the show back in 2018, during which she had brief romances with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

Last year, Georgia took part in Love Island Games in the US, but was dumped from the show alongside Toby Aromolaran.

The 25-year-old has revealed that she is going back into the villa to find a boyfriend, she said: “I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go.”