Gemma Collins forced to apologise after sharing ‘fake news’ on social media

Gemma Collins was forced to apologise, after she shared a fake news post about McDonald’s reopening it’s restaurants.
Her 1.6 million followers were disappointed when they discovered that the news was untrue.
The official looking notice stated: “McDonald’s have decided to re-open all UK branches from Monday 6th April.”
“We would like to thank our employees for agreeing to serve you again.”
It went into further detail by saying: “Floor guides are still installed and we will have a limit of 2 customers inside each restaurant.”
When the reality star realised she had been tricked, she was forced to apologise for spreading the fake news.
On her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: “Sorry guys the Mac Donald’s post was fake,” with a series of distraught emojis.