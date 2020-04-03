Fans were disappointed to discover the news was untrue

Gemma Collins forced to apologise after sharing ‘fake news’ on social media

Gemma Collins was forced to apologise, after she shared a fake news post about McDonald’s reopening it’s restaurants.

Her 1.6 million followers were disappointed when they discovered that the news was untrue.

The official looking notice stated: “McDonald’s have decided to re-open all UK branches from Monday 6th April.”

“We would like to thank our employees for agreeing to serve you again.”

It went into further detail by saying: “Floor guides are still installed and we will have a limit of 2 customers inside each restaurant.”

When the reality star realised she had been tricked, she was forced to apologise for spreading the fake news.

On her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: “Sorry guys the Mac Donald’s post was fake,” with a series of distraught emojis.