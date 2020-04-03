Home UK Showbiz Gemma Collins forced to apologise after sharing ‘fake news’ on social media

Gemma Collins forced to apologise after sharing ‘fake news’ on social media

Fans were disappointed to discover the news was untrue

By
Bronagh Healy
-
ITV

Gemma Collins was forced to apologise, after she shared a fake news post about McDonald’s reopening it’s restaurants.

Her 1.6 million followers were disappointed when they discovered that the news was untrue.

The official looking notice stated: “McDonald’s have decided to re-open all UK branches from Monday 6th April.”

“We would like to thank our employees for agreeing to serve you again.”

Instagram

It went into further detail by saying: “Floor guides are still installed and we will have a limit of 2 customers inside each restaurant.”

When the reality star realised she had been tricked, she was forced to apologise for spreading the fake news.

On her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: “Sorry guys the Mac Donald’s post was fake,” with a series of distraught emojis.

Instagram

