WATCH: Jennifer Aniston surprises nurse who contracted COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston helped Jimmy Kimmel surprise a nurse who contracted COVID-19.

The 51-year-old joined the television host on his show via video chat, and greeted Kimball Fairbanks – who is a healthcare worker from Utah.

Jennifer praised Kimball for her bravery, as she spent time apart from her two young daughters.

“I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing,” she told the nurse.

“I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

Jimmy proceeded to ask Kimball if she has been preparing her own meals.

The nurse said she’s mainly had food delivered to her, and then Jennifer told Kimball that they’re gifting her a $10,000 gift card for Postmates, as well as additional gift cards for every other nurse on her floor.

Such a sweet gesture!